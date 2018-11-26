UPDATE: GDC confirmed around 4:30 p.m. that Hawkins has been captured.

A Washington State Prison inmate is on the run after escaping from custody Monday.

The Georgia Department of Corrections tweeted out the BOLO for Marlow Hawkins, a 5’5” tall man who weighs around 160 pounds.

According to GDC’s offender search, Hawkins was in prison for armed robbery and has been in and out prison for almost 20 years on various charges of cocaine possession, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

If you see Hawkins, please do not approach him and instead call 911 with his location.

