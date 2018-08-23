UPDATE, 10:45 p.m.:

57-year-old Ellen Sandifer was found dead at a home on 1082 Triple Hill Drive. When investigators found her, she had blunt force trauma to the head, according to the sheriff’s office and Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Investigators are still working the scene and have not shared details on what may have happened, but they do have a person they want to speak to.

"We are treating as a homicide at this time. We are looking for a person of interest that we need to speak to in reference to this incident, a Mr. Kenneth Range, black male approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds. Our investigators would like to talk to him," said Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Clay Williams says that the Sheriff’s office considers this the 27th homicide. Coroner Leon Jones says he’d like everyone to pray for this community.

UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.:

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies got the call about a homicide on 1082 Triple Hill Road in south Macon off Houston Avenue and Rocky Creek Road.

When investigators arrived on the scene and entered the house, they found a woman dead with "a lot of trauma" to her body, Jones said.

The death is still under investigation.

Bibb County deputies are investigating a homicide on 1082 Triple Hill Drive in Macon, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

This marks Macon's fourth homicide in eight days.

