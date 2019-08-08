MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:30 p.m.:
According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the woman killed in the accident has been identified as Victoria Leigh Phillips.
Jones says they are looking for Phillips' next of kin. If you have any information, you can contact him at 478-256-6716.
-------
A 34-year-old woman is dead after an accident Thursday afternoon in the Seven Bridges area, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones
The Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened on Hawkinsville Road south, just north of the Houston Road exit ramp around 4:30 p.m.
It was reported to them that a driver in a car traveling south in the far right lane lost control and flipped over. The driver died at the scene and no one else was inside the vehicle.
Currently, the only lane open is the left lane of Hawkinsville Road south. Drivers should expect delays unless they find an alternate route.
The name of the driver has not been released yet.
This story will be updated when that information is available at 13wmaz.com
WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING
RELATED: "We will not rest until this offender is brought to justice" | Reward in search for "extremely dangerous" inmate raised to $32,500
RELATED: Lookout issued for escaped Wilcox State Prison inmate
RELATED: Ice cream man convicted of raping teenage girl inside truck