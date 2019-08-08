MACON, Ga. — A 34-year-old woman is dead after an accident Thursday afternoon in the Seven Bridges area, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened on Hawkinsville Road south, just north of the Houston Road exit ramp around 4:30 p.m.

It was reported to them that a driver in a car traveling south in the far right lane lost control and flipped over. The driver died at the scene and no one else was inside the vehicle.

Currently, the only lane open is the left lane of Hawkinsville Road south. Drivers should expect delays unless they find an alternate route.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

This story will be updated when that information is available at 13wmaz.com

