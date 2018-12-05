UPDATE:

Angela Douglas was located around midnight on Saturday, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news relase.

She was found on Ravenwood Way.

According to the release, Douglas was transported to the hospital and released.

Warner Robins police say they are looking for a woman who went missing Friday night.

They say 27-year-old Angela Douglas went missing around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Third Street.

Police say anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the police department at 478-302-5378.

