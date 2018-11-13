UPDATE: Bibb Sheriff's Office PIO Lt. Sean DeFoe identified the woman as 62-year-old Mary Robinson.

He says the sheriff's office was called around 11 a.m. when a member of the apartment complex's management team went to check on Robinson and did not get a response.

Investigators found her dead in the back bedroom of the home after they got a warrant to enter.

Her body is being taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.

BSO says they are treating it as a suspicious death, even though there were no initial signs of foul play.

Coroner Leon Jones is looking for Robinson's next of kin. If you know them, you can call his office at (478) 256-6716

-----------------

A body found at the Raintree Apartments off Graham Road in east Macon is being investigated as a ‘suspicious death.’

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, they are waiting on a search warrant to enter the apartment.

He says, so far, they are not sure if the death is due to natural causes or is a homicide, but they are treating it as suspicious until they receive the search warrant.

Reporter Wanya Reese is at the scene and this story will be updated when more information is available at 13wmaz.com

