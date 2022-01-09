Updated COVID-19 booster shots may be available soon in Central Georgia

The new shots will target the Omicron strain.

MACON, Ga. — Soon, you'll be able to get a new COVID-19 booster, but this one is a little different.

It specifically targets the Omicron variant.

The CDC signed off on the new shots. Here is how this round of vaccines will work.

Mercer Professor David Oedel's been vaccinated twice and boosted once.

He said he's not too sure about the new COVID-19 booster shot.

"I've become somewhat skeptical about extra boosters," Oedel said. "I've been healthy the whole way through, and I'm kind of skeptical about the whole thing, so I probably won't get an extra booster."

He said he is satisfied with his health, and he's not sure if it will help him.

"I don't know that it's going to be effective, but I also don't know that the consequences of not having the booster would be significant to me personally, because I'm healthy and I'm happy with my general health," he said.

The shot is meant for a single dose. If you recently got the earlier COVID-19 vaccine, you need to wait two months before getting the new booster.

Dr. Patrice Walker from Atrium Health Navicent Center is looking forward to the shots hopefully being available soon, she said.

"I'm very excited about the new booster shots," Walker said. "This is the next step of the evolution of protection against COVID-19 or the negative consequences of COVID-19."

She said the foundation is laid out to make sure everyone has access to a booster shot.

"It's just a matter of letting people know, you know that it's available and it's a matter of making sure that people, meet the proper criteria," she said.