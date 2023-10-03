LIVE UPDATES: Central Georgia road closures, storm damage and more (Aug. 15)

The 13WMAZ newsroom is tracking severe weather as it makes its way through the region. Here is the information we are receiving as it comes into our newsroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms are rolling through Central Georgia bringing strong gusts of wind through some parts of the area.

We are monitoring the storm, its damage and power outages throughout Central Georgia.

The information in this article is preliminary and that information can change.

13WMAZ Meteorologist Alex Pry is following the storm and providing live updates on your TV screens or on our 24/7 stream during our 6 p.m. newscasts.

Power outages:

Some areas of Central Georgia are seeing power outages due to severe weather.

According to Georgia Powers' live outage map, as of 5 p.m., 1,194 customers in Bibb County are without power.

We are receiving reports of a downed power line on Rivoli Drive. Northside Drive is closed with a detour through Rivoli Downs.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power says that they have a crew en route. As soon as the weather clears up, they will be able to assess the situation condition and provide a timetable for power restoration.

The spokesperson for the company said that their smart grid system was able to reroute power for some customers, but there were still some residents whose power is affected by the downed power line.

In Macon County, 265 customers are without power, and Georgia Power is reporting 39 customers without power in Monroe County.

Over in Putnam County, 1,063 customers are without power, 242 customers in Baldwin County are without power, and 174 customers are without power in Hancock County.

As of 6 p.m., Georgia Power is reporting 394 outages in Twiggs County.

Some other counties in the area are also seeing some power outages, but they are affecting only a few customers.

Severe Weather (Aug. 15) 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by texting 478-752-1309.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.