Yay in Your Day | UPS Driver spreads positivity in Cochran one package at a time

Driver Jeff Barron goes above and beyond what's asked of him

COCHRAN, Ga. — Every Thursday over the next few weeks, we're highlighting Central Georgians who bring positivity to people in their community.

This week, we're celebrating UPS Driver Jeff Barron. He's an employee that truly goes beyond the call of duty, and folks in Bleckley County believe he puts a little YAY in their day.

On weekdays, Barron spreading love and happiness to the people of Cochran.

"You get to meet so many people in their businesses and their homes, and they seem most of time they're happy to see you because it is something they ordered they want, they're looking for," said Barron.

By 9:30 a.m., he's on the road ready for a long day of delivering packages.

"Before COVID, a typical day was probably a 9-10 hour day, but since COVID, our volume has been so heavy that we been working sometimes until 10 or 11 p.m.," Barron said.

Barron says he makes up to 175 stops per day sometimes, but that doesn't stop his positive attitude, so what's his secret?

"First of all I have to give credit to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without Him there is really no good in me," said Barron.

People around town like John Crowe speak very highly of Barron and his work ethic.

"Jeff has called and he said, 'Hey, I know you're not home. What would you like for me to do with your packages? I don't want to leave them sitting out for people to see, where can I put them?'" Crowe said.

You don't have to take Crowe's word for it, a post in the Cochran-Bleckley Info and News Facebook group received hundreds of interactions. The post told stories about Barron playing ball with kids and so much more.

"I called Jeff on a Friday afternoon to find out about a package and amazingly to me he was at Disney World with his family, and he answered the phone, and even helped me with my problem," Crowe read aloud from a comment in the Facebook group.

Despite Barron having his own family and personal obligations, his heart for giving goes beyond his job.

"I just encourage people to read Proverbs 3:5-8, to trust in the Lord and He will guide you. That's what keeps me positive," said Barron.

He's hopeful he can help UPS stay in business by providing great customer service and being safe.

13WMAZ knows everyone has someone like Jeff Barron in their lives and we want to know who puts the YAY in your day!

You can nominate someone in your life that goes above and beyond to spread good vibes and positivity.