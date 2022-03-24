Upscale Cajun restaurant coming to downtown Eatonton

"Once it's all said and done, it's going to be a very, very nice restaurant," said the general manager.

EATONTON, Ga. — A new high-end restaurant is opening in downtown Eatonton. The Rabbits Hole will serve authentic Cajun food and provide an upscale bar with good wine, champagne, and more.

Executive Chef Gregory Thigpen has years of experience and says Cajun is one of his favorite cuisines to cook.

It'll bring something different to the area and Thigpen says it could be part of a renaissance for the town.

"I think Eatonton needs it," he said. "It needs new businesses."

General Manager Gary Nolen says the restaurant was named based on the author Joel Chandler Harris, who wrote the Uncle Remus stories. In downtown Eatonton you can find the Historic Uncle Remus Museum, an important landmark in the town.

Nolen says the downtown area could use a place like this.

"No one's down here right now, and we saw an opportunity," he said.

He says the goal is to not only attract people from Eatonton, but from Milledgeville, Monticello, Greensboro and surrounding cities.

"It's going to be upper-scale," Nolen said. "I'm very excited."

The restaurant has exposed brick, specially designed floors and a bar top, chandelier lighting, and a dark wood finish. The plan is for the restaurant to open in April.

This is just one of several business that will open in Eatonton soon, including Big Daddy's Sweet Shop.