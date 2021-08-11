x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Upson County deputies searching for teen who went missing during JROTC field trip

According to the Palm Beach County School District, she was last seen by her tentmate late Saturday night.

THOMASTON, Ga. — The Upson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Florida high schooler last seen at Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena.

According to the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, 16-year-old Mia Brailford was last seen by her tentmate around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Come 6 a.m. roll call Sunday, she was nowhere to be found.

The school district says she was on a JROTC field trip at the scouting base, and that the Upson County Sheriff’s Office spent the day Sunday searching for her.

They are leading the investigation in Georgia, and anyone with information on Brailford’s location can call the sheriff’s office at 706-647-7411.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Credit: Palm Beach School District

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Family says Texas man died after being trampled while saving his fiancée at Astroworld Festival

Traffic Alert: Wreck involving two Houston County school buses on Highway 127 sends one to hospital

In Other News

Upson County deputies searching for teen who went missing during JROTC field trip