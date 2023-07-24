'This family has helped me in so many ways': Upson County girl creates benefit ride for injured volunteer firefighters

Light Up Upson County benefit ride is Saturday, July 29

Example video title will go here for this video

THOMASTON, Ga. — On Saturday, people in Upson County will take a ride to support the recovery of Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks.

The engaged volunteer firefighters were responding to a call when their fire truck overturned. Both were ejected from the truck and later air-lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The person responsible for creating the fundraiser to support them is only 12-years-old.

"You always want to be positive in these situations," Serenity Hurlburt said.

After hearing about the accident, Hurlburt didn't want to think negatively. She hoped for a speedy recovery.

"So when I had went to bed, I prayed that night and -- God gave me this amazing dream," Hurlburt said

She dreamed of a motorcycle ride that involved the Upson County community. Hurlburt wanted to start the fundraiser because of how Logan Gordy's family helped her and her mother, Haylie Moore.

"This family has helped me in so many ways with my eye surgery, so they helped my mama go through for a lot," Hurlburt said.

There were several other fundraisers the City of Thomaston helped with. There was even a prayer vigil held at Boone's Outdoor Supply.

Hurlburt wants everyone who can to show support and help the family.

"Even if you want to just come and pray for them, that's the best you can do. We recommend you donate so we can give to the family for the medical bills and medicine, but as long as you come and pray, it's God's work," Hurlburt said.

Moore says she helped her daughter call businesses willing to sponsor the benefit ride. Moore calls her daughter's efforts inspirational.

"She's an inspiration, she really is. Being 12 and being able to come up with all this, I'm glad just I can stand beside her and help her make this come true," Moore said.

Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Alan Yarbrough says he's been keeping himself busy and making sure his volunteer firefighters are okay. He says they are still shaken up but seeing the community help Gordy and Cheeks' family boosts his firefighters.

"The City of Thomaston did a fundraiser with a boot drive on Friday and took up over $8,000.," Yarbrough said.

Yarbough says while the county is small, they know how to show up for the families.

"It puts you in awe of the way the support has poured in for these two young people," Yarbough said.

The benefit ride is Saturday, July 29. Registration is at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 9:30 a.m. The starting point for the ride is at the Rock Hill Volunteer Department and ends at the X-treme Ride in Warm Springs, GA.