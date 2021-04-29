“Participation in such an event to ridicule or attempt to embarrass law enforcement is only jeopardizing the safety of the community and yourself,” he said.

THOMASTON, Ga. — Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore is warning people not to participate in a street racing event in Thomaston.

In a news release posted Thursday, the sheriff says the county has had several cases of dirty bikes and four wheelers riding and racing on roads recently.

“In most cases the vehicles are being recklessly and illegally operated,” wrote Kilgore.

He says he’s aware of flyers on social media advertising a street ‘TAKEOVER’ in Thomaston, and is warning people to avoid participating.

He included the possible penalties, which are: your vehicle being impounded, an up to $1,000 fine per violation, up to a year in jail, and possible felony charges.

“Participation in such an event to ridicule or attempt to embarrass law enforcement is only jeopardizing the safety of the community and yourself,” he said.