Upson County student dies in car crash only 4 days into the school year

​On Friday morning, Thomaston - Upson Schools posted a statement on their Facebook page about the incident.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Upson County High School student died after a car crash on Friday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

In a press release, GSP said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m.

They said that the crash involved two vehicles -a 2006 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Dodge Journey. They said the Dodge Journey entered the path of the Camry from Trinity Road.

The driver of the Camry was headed westbound on State Route 74, and swerved to the north side of the roadway and lost control of her vehicle.

The car overturned, and became submerged on its top in a creek. The driver died at the scene.

They say the crash is till under investigation.

Dear UL Community: It is with deep regret that we inform you of a loss to our UL school family. An Upson-Lee High School... Posted by Thomaston-Upson Schools on Friday, August 4, 2023