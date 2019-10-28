MACON, Ga. — A new indoor family theme park is coming to the old Kmart building on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon after being approved Monday.

Construction on Urban Air Adventure Park is set to begin soon with a planned opening in April 2020.

The company's site currently lists a Macon location as 'Coming Soon' and renderings show space for go-karts, indoor skydiving, an indoor coaster, rock climbing, laser tag, a ropes course, bumper cars, dodgeball, arcade games, and trampolines.

According to documents filed with the Bibb zoning board, it would be open 7 days a week, with extended hours in the summer. They also plan to hire around 100 people.

Pricing information for the Urban Air location in McDonough can be found below:

Urban Air

It's worth noting that another trampoline park, Sky Zone, is located on the other side of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, and Pin Strikes is nearby on Sheraton Drive.

Editor's Note: The video in this article contains photos from other locations. We used it to show people what it could look like on the inside.

