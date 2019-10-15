MACON, Ga. — A new indoor family theme park could be coming to Macon if it gets approved by the Bibb zoning board in two weeks.

According to a filing on the board's agenda for the Oct. 28, 2019, meeting, it would be at 156 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. at a space left vacant by Kmart when it closed at the top of 2018.

The application documents say it would be an Urban Air Adventure Park.

The company's site currently lists a Macon location as 'Coming Soon' and renderings show space for go-karts, indoor skydiving, an indoor coaster, rock climbing, laser tag, a ropes course, bumper cars, dodgeball, arcade games, and trampolines.

The application says it would be open 7 days a week, with extended hours in the summer. They also plan to hire around 100 people.

Pricing information for the Urban Air location in McDonough can be found below:

Urban Air

It's worth noting that another trampoline park, Sky Zone, is located on the other side of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, and Pin Strikes is nearby on Sheraton Drive.

Click here to see more information on the future Macon location.

Editor's Note: The video in this article contains photos from other locations. We used it to show people what it could look like on the inside.

