U.S. Army goes door-to-door in Macon neighborhoods to combat violence

The Army's Civil Affairs Brigade is in town to conduct surveys and attend forums

MACON, Ga. — This week, members of the U.S. Army are partnering with the Macon Violence Prevention program to survey neighborhoods that see the most crime.

The Unionville and Pleasant Hill neighborhoods may be miles apart, but they have one thing in common -- a higher crime rate.

That’s one reason why Spencer Hawkins with Macon-Bibb EMA says the U.S. Army reached out to them and offered to help them get answers.

“We want the folks answering these surveys to feel comfortable giving truthful and honest answers about what they see in their neighborhoods and what they want to see in their neighborhoods and how they feel violent crime can be reduced,” said Hawkins.

Several people 13WMAZ spoke to who didn’t feel comfortable going on camera said they aren’t interested. They say it stems from empty promises of change, law enforcement taking too long to respond to calls, and violence that happens in broad daylight.

“We understand that is our most challenging areas as that relates to violent crime and so we really want to understand what the residents think, what they want, and how we can work together to make that happen,” said Hawkins.

The 13-question survey asked people how serious the level of crime is, the level of law enforcement protection, and how safe they feel in their neighborhood.

Maj. Casey Martin, the public affairs officer for the Army’s 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, says the soldiers tried another approach to get answers because people weren’t comfortable talking face-to-face.

“The greater shift towards larger community meetings is what really is going to prove the most effective. To get the most people in the community to come out, get their voices heard,” said Martin.

People will have the opportunity to do that at Wednesday’s (July 28) MVP forum happening at 6:30 p.m. at the Booker T Washington community center.

Hawkins says the soldiers will be in the Houston Avenue area on Thursday. For anyone else looking to complete the survey, it will be available publicly starting next week.