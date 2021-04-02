Army sergeant, college student opens clothing store at Macon's Shoppes at River Crossing

At 25-years-old, Quainter is a sergeant in the U.S. Army, a business management student at Clayton State University, and now a new business owner

MACON, Ga. — A 25-year-old U.S. Army sergeant and Clayton State University student is opening a store at a popular Macon shopping center.

Shun Quainter Jr. is the owner of The Palace. It’s a new clothing store at the Shoppes at River Crossing.

“The Palace was something I thought of one day and I challenged myself to actually make it happen,” he said.

Quainter says he wanted to bring more fashion to Macon, so people don’t have to drive to Atlanta to pick up the latest trends.

He says The Palace is a place for people of all sizes to shop. They carry trendy menswear and womenswear in sizes from small all the way to 4X.

“We have everything from classy, up-style, you know, a nice night on the town, dinner with your loved one,” Quainter said.

The Palace carries purses, dresses, blouses, skirts, hats, glasses, pea coats, faux fur jackets, belts, and more. Quainter says they even sell lingerie and have a makeup line.

“You can come and find anything. It’s like a one-stop-shop,” he said.

He says he decided to name his store “The Palace” because of the way it’s decorated.

“When you walk in, I want to give you that Atlanta vibe,” he said.

When you walk inside the store, there’s a crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling and rhinestones and feathers adorn the room. There’s also a hedge wall inside, so people can snap a couple photos while they browse for clothes.

“You have to be here to understand. It's a vibe,” Quainter said.

At 25-years-old, Quainter is a sergeant in the U.S. Army, a business management student at Clayton State University and now a new business owner.

“Someone told me I couldn’t come to Riverside – The Shoppes at River Crossing, so it pushed me a little harder to come out and try,” he said.

The Bibb County native says it feels great to open The Palace.

“That was my whole goal. I wanted to being something new to Macon. Something that Macon never had,” he said.