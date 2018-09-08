Two weeks ago, U.S. Attorney for the Middle Georgia District Charles Peeler asked U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions to come to Macon to talk about reducing crime in America.

Thursday, Sessions met with prosecutors and law enforcement officials.

Sessions took to the podium saying he's impressed with the work done here in Central Georgia, really seeing the impact law enforcement has in their communities.

But he also said with the negative view some Americans have with law enforcement, their jobs are getting a lot harder.

Sessions says he's proud of the hard work being put in to protect U.S. citizens and says President Trump wouldn't have it any other way.

"The President sent us an order right off the bat first day I took office reduce crime in America and another one back the blue. You can't do one without the other -- you will not reduce crime in America of you are not backing the men and women in blue," he says.

"Well, I agree 100 jpercent -- he is right on the money that law enforcement both state and federal level needs to work together needs to partner together," Houston County U.S. Attorney, George Hartwig says.

After Sessions left the room, law enforcement officials and prosecutors remained to discussed issues in a closed meeting.

