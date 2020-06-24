U.S. Census Bureau still hiring in some Central Georgia counties

They are looking to fill field and office positions in Johnson and Laurens County.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Looking for a job? The U.S. Census Bureau still needs workers in parts of Central Georgia.

Field workers started going door-to-door in May, following up with households that didn’t fill out the census paperwork.

According to the Census Bureau’s website, there are still field positions and office positions available in Johnson and Lauren County.

Pay for census workers is $15 an hour in Laurens County, and $17.50 in Johnson County.

Most positions last a few weeks and veterans receive a preference during the hiring process.

In order to apply, you’ll need to complete an online application.

According to the bureau’s site, that part should take around 30 minutes and will ask you questions about your education, work history and other experience.

All 2020 Census employees in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., must be able to speak, read, and write in English.

If you choose to read and answer the questions in Spanish, you will be asked to take an English proficiency test.

After you apply, the bureau may reach out to you for additional information or for a job interview.