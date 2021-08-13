US Census data shows Hispanic community booming in Peach County

The Census says around 32,000 people across Central Georgia called themselves Hispanic.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The latest Census numbers released Thursday shows America is becoming more diverse, and so is Central Georgia.

One sign of that is a growing Hispanic community in Peach County.

Rosa Medina's family moved from Florida to Fort Valley more than 30 years ago.

"My family migrated with the season, with the peaches and pecans," Medina said.

About a decade later, her sister opened El Mercadito, one of Fort Valley's Hispanic grocery stores.

"We've met a lot of people and even though they're not our color or race, they have become family to us," Medina said.

According to census numbers released Thursday, more than 2,500 people in Peach County said they were Hispanic or Latino.

That's about 35 percent more than 10 years ago.

Medina says with Dickey Farms, Pearson, and Lane Southern Orchards are job opportunities for many Hispanic families.

"They come here and this is their way of sending money to their family," Medina said.

Peach County High School Agricultural teacher Luz Morales' family also moved to work on the peach farms.

She grew up with the Medinas.

Morales said, "It's small and everyone is friendly, and you know this is a place where agriculture industry, any family can grow really safely."

With many families settling down and choosing the Fort Valley, Byron area as their home, the Peach County School District hired an official interpreter to help translate documents.

"Her job is to help families and communities when it comes to translating documents, especially for the Hispanic community," Morales said.

Medina is happy to see her community growing.

"I know a lot of the people in my community. I enjoy serving them and seeing their beautiful faces," Medina said.

The census says around 32,000 people across Central Georgia called themselves Hispanic. That's more than all the people living in Peach County.