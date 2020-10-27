U.S. Department of Agriculture extends free school meals through end of school year

Free breakfast and lunch will be available at local school districts until the end of the school year in May 2021

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from previous coverage when meals were extended through December.

Across the country, school lunches will be free for the rest of the school year, thanks to federal COVID-19 aid.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, announced the extension of several waivers back on Oct. 9.

Houston County Schools says that means they'll be providing free meals to all children ages 18 and under until May 26, 2021.

Any child, whether enrolled in the district, homeschooled, or too young to be enrolled in school, is able to receive meals at no charge.

Parents or guardians can pick up the meals at any of the district’s middle schools or high schools on Wednesdays between 9-10 a.m.

The 13 meal sites are the bus or car rider lanes at the following: Bonaire Middle, Feagin Mill Middle, Houston County High, Huntington Middle, Mossy Creek Middle, Northside High, Northside Middle, Perry High, Perry Middle, Thomson Middle, Veterans High, Warner Robins High and Warner Robins Middle.

Each weekly meal distribution will include 10 meals (five breakfasts and five lunches).

The district says breakfast may consist of granola bars, yogurts, or breakfast pastries.

Lunch may include items such as individual pizzas, deli sandwiches, chicken nuggets, or hamburgers. Each meal pack will have fruit and vegetable options, as well as juice and milk.