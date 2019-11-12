MACON, Ga. — A new federal Department of Justice report analyzed unwanted sexual contact at youth detention centers around the country, and one in Macon was on the list.

The Macon Youth Development Campus was named in the report, and it wasn't just on the list -- the DOJ said its record was one of the worst.

This new federal report looked at more than 100 youth detention centers around the country and cited 12 as having what the Department of Justice called a "high" rate of sexual victimization

The Macon Youth Development Campus for girls was one of them.

It's a long-term facility for people 21 years old and younger who have been sentenced in juvenile court for committing a crime.

19 percent of girls there who completed the survey said they'd experienced some kind of unwanted sexual contact, either from staff or other detainees, during a year there.

Mary Marx is the President and CEO of the PACE Center for Girls, a regional service center that's worked with at-risk girls for decades. To her, that number wasn't shocking.

"Unfortunately, I don't think it's that abnormal. A detention center is not a pleasant place," said Marx.

She says the outcomes for incarcerated kids aren't encouraging.

"The recidivism rate for kids who are confined within juvenile justice facilities is 45%, so there is a very high likelihood they're going to be right back in," Marx said.

Marx said programs that keep at-risk kids out of incarceration like pre-trial diversions and counseling services often are more effective at rehabilitation.

Macon District Attorney David Cooke agrees. "So much of what we do is designed to keep the kids out of there."

Cooke said state agencies like the juvenile justice department, which oversees the Macon campus, need to do a better job keeping detainees safe.

Cook stated, "The people with the state should take a look at this data and say, 'What is it that we can do better, and what can we do to lessen the trauma on the kids that are here?'"

We also asked Cooke if his office is currently prosecuting any unwanted sexual contact cases at the Macon facility, and he said it is not.

The district attorney told us his team has in the past, but often unwanted sexual contact doesn't get reported until years after the fact, if ever, and that makes prosecution challenging

The YDC is run by the state Department of Juvenile Justice. We asked them for comment, but so far, they have not responded.

