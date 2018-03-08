In a 13WMAZ investigation earlier this month, we told you about serious problems plaguing the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center's nursing home.

The VA ranked every nursing home in the country--more than 130 in all--on a 1- to 5-star overall quality scale.

According to those internal rankings first obtained by USA TODAY and the Boston Globe, the Carl Vinson was one of only eleven to receive just one star.

The data showed that more than 45 percent of Carl Vinson nursing home patients reported being in serious pain, over 20 percent were on anti-psychotic drugs, and more than 14 percent had serious bed sores.

According to those records, all of those figures are much worse than the national average for private nursing homes.

When 13WMAZ brought those findings to the attention of Dublin's US representative Rick Allen, the congressman said he was "extremely disappointed" and committed to visiting the site in person.

That visit happened on Friday and after touring the facility, Allen said he's asking the Carl Vinson leadership team to improve the facility.

"We want our veterans to have the finest care, that's why we're here," said Allen. "That's why we're talking to them about and ask them for a comprehensive plan for how they're going to get this thing where it needs to be."

In one exchange, the representative said the current state of care at the nursing home is unacceptable.

Allen said the facility has "been a one-star...pretty much the entire time, it's just got the attention this last time," referring to recent media coverage.

When asked if that's the quality care veterans deserve, the Allen said "no."

The congressman said Carl Vinson leadership has committed to attaining a three-star ranking, but would not say what specific steps will be taken to get there.

However, the congressman also expressed doubt of the rankings.

"I really don't understand how it got a one-star ranking," said Allen.

He said from conversations with staff and patients while on his guided tour of the facility, his impression was favorable.

The representative said he will next look into a five-star facility so he can better understand the difference between the facilities.

