USDA cites Fort Valley State University for violations in its Department of Veterinary Science

Several students and an animal rights organization want the federal agency to get tougher with Fort Valley State University.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently cited the Department of Vet Science for violations, not for the first time.

"It makes me think where is all of our money going to because we do pay a lot to go here," says Michaela Sellers.

After learning their school was flagged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Sellers and some other Fort Valley State University students wondered if it was money well spent.

"My mom is honestly through, but a lot of people are shocked about it," says Sellers.

A February USDA inspection noted problems at Fort Valley State's animal research lab, including record-keeping issues and keeping species at a temperature that may harm their health.

"There is an issue with documentation and not the actual care of the animals," says Keith Howard, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Fort Valley State University.

On a report, it did say there were issues with how animals were being cared for. That was the most recent inspection. Howard says the failure of the HVAC system was the issue, and they've since addressed it.

"We put in redundant systems, so if it goes down again before the new system is installed, they'll be ok," says Howard.

His explanation for the documentation is misinformation.

"We weren't using the correct form that had all the information the USDA was after. We now have that new form," says Howard.

This inspection adds to the list of other citations found by the USDA. A 2021 inspection reported a raised lesion on the back of a dog's foot and guinea pig enclosures with excessive feces and housing dogs in areas that may be too small for them.