This is why Georgia State Patrol plans to keep an eye out. Lieutenant Maurice Raines says driving is a privilege, not a right. He wants everyone to be safe.



“We're going to be out in full force with local agencies across the state of Georgia, enforcing the law. We don't want people speeding, we want them to realize it's better to arrive late than to not arrive at all. We want them to slow down. We also want them to understand that we're not going to tolerate impaired driving,” said Raines.



The Governor's Office of Highway Safety wants everyone to buckle up before getting on the road, and to be sure to secure all children.



They also encourage people to take breaks on long trips and even switch drivers if needed.



According to the state patrol, 15 people were killed in traffic crashes during last year's Memorial holiday weekend.



“We want everybody to enjoy, but understand, we all play a part we need the public to do their part and I can assure you we're going to do our part,” said Raines.



He says you can also be pulled over if your car has a mechanical problem -- like a broken taillight.



Biesterfeld says her family can't wait.



“Our children have been so desperate to get out and socialize and families to see each other and reunite, so I think just reconnecting, stay safe, use the protection you need to do. Use wise choices, and just have a great time,” said Biesterfeld.