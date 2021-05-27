MACON, Ga. — State troopers and local law enforcement will be on high alert as many Georgians are on the road during the Memorial Day weekend.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the holiday traffic will run from 6 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Tiffany Biesterfeld, her husband, and two kids are among those Central Georgians preparing to hit the road for the holiday.
“We are driving down to Lake Placid, Florida, and then we are headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a week, and then after that we go to the weekend in Marco Island, Florida, and then my husband and I are flying for our anniversary to the Dominican Republic,” said Biesterfeld.
When they return from Dominican Republic, they're driving home – she says it’s a total of about 16 hours on the road.
“We definitely watch the road because, especially during this travel weekend, there are people that are out and about and drinking and driving and not driving safely,” she said.
This is why Georgia State Patrol plans to keep an eye out. Lieutenant Maurice Raines says driving is a privilege, not a right. He wants everyone to be safe.
“We're going to be out in full force with local agencies across the state of Georgia, enforcing the law. We don't want people speeding, we want them to realize it's better to arrive late than to not arrive at all. We want them to slow down. We also want them to understand that we're not going to tolerate impaired driving,” said Raines.
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety wants everyone to buckle up before getting on the road, and to be sure to secure all children.
They also encourage people to take breaks on long trips and even switch drivers if needed.
According to the state patrol, 15 people were killed in traffic crashes during last year's Memorial holiday weekend.
“We want everybody to enjoy, but understand, we all play a part we need the public to do their part and I can assure you we're going to do our part,” said Raines.
He says you can also be pulled over if your car has a mechanical problem -- like a broken taillight.
Biesterfeld says her family can't wait.
“Our children have been so desperate to get out and socialize and families to see each other and reunite, so I think just reconnecting, stay safe, use the protection you need to do. Use wise choices, and just have a great time,” said Biesterfeld.
Raines says don't forget Georgia's hands-free law -- so put those phones down.
AAA predicts a 60% increase in travelers nationwide for the holiday compared to last year. If you're planning to take a drive to Orlando, Myrtle Beach or Nashville, AAA says these are some of the top road trip destinations this year.