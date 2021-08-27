'Use your own voice, tell your own stories': Dublin High School offers broadcast program for students

They do everything, from operating cameras, directing to running audio and putting on a newscast!

DUBLIN, Ga. — It wouldn't be Fri-yay without a shout out to our School of the Week!

13WMAZ went to the Emerald City where Dublin High Schoolers are making sure their voices are heard through the school's broadcast program.

We want you to take a look inside their class! From storytelling, to filming... Dublin High School's visual film and technology students do it all!

"I love storytelling," student Jamayah James said.

"It really makes me feel excited. I love hands on things, and I love exploring," student Ashley Taylor said.

Taylor is a freshman and James is a sophomore. They both say they joined because the class sounded fun -- but they're learning more than they imagined.

"Our teacher gives us room to write news scripts and learn about what's going on around the world by having us create segments that we choose," James said.

"My favorite part of this class is writing the segments, and being able to interact with people who think like me," Taylor said.

Not only do the students research topics that they're interested in and write up their own segments -- they practice operating cameras, directing, running audio and putting on a newscast.

This class is apart of Dublin High's CTAE program.

"Which is c areer, t echnology, a griculture and e ducation... But it's different," Audio Film and Technology teacher Jeremy Ellenberg said.

Ellenberg says the hands on experience is what makers this class different.

"You're able to use your own voice, tell your own stories. Or, as we're talking about with news in this class, you're able to get a perspective out there that's different from your teachers, your peers... All of those things," he said.

Ellenberg says he also tries to teach the students soft skills, to prepare them for life after high school.

"Communication, ethics, hard work, deadlines... All of these things that the work force today, is in dire need of," he said.

"This class is important because when you're out in the world, there's certain skills and techniques that you will need to know," Taylor said.

"Even if you don't really think this is helping you in the moment, or you're in a bad mood in this class all the time... You might look back and think, 'Wow, maybe I should have taken this more serious," James said.

Ellenberg says the big goal of this class is to allow students to become the voice of the school.

Right now the class is currently working on a teacher spotlight series, where they highlight teachers and help relay their announcements. They also have a news show in the works!