USS Lexington to host Professional Bull Riders on board the ship this Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The aircraft carrier is being transformed into an arena fit for extreme cowboys known as the Professional Bull Riders.

"They will erect an entire professional bull riding arena on the bough of the flight deck," Steve Banta, executive director of USS Lexington Museum said.

Banta said it takes 300 tons worth of equipment to get everything ready.

And while there's some heavy lifting involved, it's nothing the USS Lexington can't handle.

"We have an operating aircraft elevator here at Lexington Museum that we take our craft up and down from the flight deck to our aircraft restoration area in out hangar bay," Banta said.

Now, the equipment might be easy to handle, but the same can't be said for the bulls. The riders try to hold on as long as possible to set a record time before getting bucked off.

"These are huge animals and some of them are very aggressive and these PBR folks got to be a different breed to get on one of those bulls," he said.

But the riders aren't the only ones breaking records. Banta said the USS Lexington is going down in history as the only naval ship in the world to host professional bull riders.

"We are excited that is it part of the Lexington, but we are really excited that it is going to bring national attention to the City of Corpus Christi," Banta said.



The Lexington will be closed to the public on Saturday, November 21, but the event will be televised on CBS after NFL football on Sunday, Nov. 22.

