MACON, Ga. — A 26-year-old Utah man died Sunday after being ejected from his car on I-75 near Bass Road

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 11:45 p.m. on I-75N.

The release says a 2005 Chevrolet Impala drove off of the roadway and struck a tree.

That's when the driver, Sanchez Allen of Utah, was ejected from the car.

Allen was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance where he later died.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

Anyone with any information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

MORE HEADLINES

Fort Valley Police chief proposes action items in response to protests

Man charged with shooting at Macon mobile home park

Man charged with murder after roommate, ex-wife shot to death in Dublin

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.