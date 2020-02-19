MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are cleaning up after a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Colquitt Street off Houston Avenue near Eisenhower Parkway.

The area is closed while crews work to put out the fire.

Bibb County deputies say they believe the home was vacant, and that it is destroyed.

Houses on both sides of the home that caught fire were also damaged.

No injuries have been reported, and there's no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

