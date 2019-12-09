MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health says there has been more that 1,100 cases of the measles confirmed across the country this year. Now, they are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated as an adult.

Sabrina Burse spoke to a registered nurse at Coliseum Northside Hospital to find out why adults could be at risk.

40-year-old Antonio Hawkins says he's gotten vaccinated a few times in his lifetime but had his most recent immunization about five years ago.

"One time, I got real sick," said Hawkins.

Hawkins says that's a part of the reason why he doesn't get vaccinated for certain diseases.

"I don't feel like I have any diseases or anything. I feel pretty healthy and pretty strong," said Hawkins.

Registered Nurse Sherrie Rollins with the Coliseum Northside Hospital says Hawkins and other adults could be at risk if they aren't up to date on vaccines.

"Right now, we have an emergence of the rubella, which is the measles, and so we actually the past month, we've had 125 cases nationwide," said Rollins.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says some life-threatening diseases include Hepatitis A and B, tetanus, and the mumps, to name a few.

Rollins says a common misconception people have is that vaccines will give them the disease they're trying to prevent.

"You might get a little achiness the next day. Typically, something like Tylenol is going to take that away, but the virus itself is going to be much much worse than the small side effects that you might get from the immunization," said Rollins.

She says immunizations really come in to play for older adults because their immune system gets weaker as they reach their senior years.

"It not only protects them, but it protects their children and their children's children," said Rollins.

Hawkins says he's going to be more mindful of the dangers behind diseases that can be prevented by a vaccine.

"It is kind of a scary thing," said Rollins.

Nurse Rollins says some vaccines last for a few years while others last a lifetime, so it's important to check with your doctor to make sure you are up to date.

