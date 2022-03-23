Scott and Tiffani Cunningham were in town with their three kids when their SUV crashed into a Sedan and then a traffic light pole.

PHOENIX — The trip was supposed to be a happy one.

Scott and Tiffani Cunningham were in Arizona with their three kids to see where their eldest son may be playing baseball next year at a local college.

While driving on Cactus Road near 40th Street, the family’s SUV collided with a sedan before careening into a signal light pole.

Tiffani would die from her injuries, while her husband suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Thankfully all three children are out of the hospital and will survive.

"Each day is a battle right now," Brandt Troutman, Tiffani's brother, said.

Faith and family define Scott and Tiffani Cunningham. The two met in ninth grade and had three kids Cade, Carly, and Leila.

“She’s a firecracker,” Troutman said “Independent, fiercely loyal.”

The family said Scott is getting round-the-clock care and the family is hoping he will recover.

Back near the Cunninghams' home in Texas, friends, and family held a vigil to pray and hope for a miraculous recovery.

Friends of Tiffani and Scott are collecting donations to help with expenses. If you would like to help you can go to Fundraiser by Kristin Demotta : Cunningham and Troutman (gofundme.com)

