Vandals knock down statues outside Milledgeville Catholic church

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Under investigation in Milledgeville is the case of two fallen angels. Someone knocked over the statues and damaged them outside the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Feb. 17.

Church staff found the statues lying face down with pieces scattered across the sidewalk.

The pastor, Father Young Nguyen, said he heard noises outside, but when he went to look, the damage was done and there were no signs of anyone.

Father Nguyen says he and his flock are saddened, but they hold no hatred for the vandals.

"We forgive you as the people here at Sacred Heart. We will pray for them and if they need any help, we will do our best," he said.