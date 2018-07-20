Someone took a slice out of the Macon Bacon's signature statue at Luther Williams Field.

Two slices, actually: The 6-foot statue is missing both arms.

Bacon CEO Todd Pund says they noticed the damage about two weeks ago.

The hand-carved oak statue is located inside the historic stadium, near the food stands. It shows the team's symbol -- a cartoon slice of bacon -- holding a bat.

Pund says the statue has become a popular spot for fan selfies.

"People loved that thing," he said.

Now, one arm is missing, and Pund says they found the second one -- the one holding the bat -- on the ground nearby.

He says the damage probably didn't happen on a game night. The damage could have been caused by kids hanging on the arms -- but the cuts look clean as if done by a chainsaw.

Pund says the team has not filed a complaint with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, but they're still hoping the guilty parties will bring home the bacon.

