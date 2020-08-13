VECTR Center in Warner Robins needs your votes to win $125K to help veterans

The VECTR Center is one of five finalists in the Google Impact Challenge

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The VECTR Center in Warner Robins wants to help more veterans get the job skills they need for life after the military, but they will need some help from Central Georgians.

Earlier this year, the VECTR center received $175,000 from the Google Impact Challenge.

That money went to buy new equipment the center uses in its manufacturing and industrial maintenance training for veterans.

Right now, five veterans get hands-on learning opportunities to help transition into much needed jobs in growing Central Georgia industries, but the center wants more veterans to get that same experience.

Chief Operating Officer Trish Ross (Colonel, USAF, Ret.) says the VECTR Center is now one of five finalists for an additional $125,000 from Google, but the center needs votes from central Georgians to win.

She says the extra money would allow them to buy enough equipment to double or even triple the number of veterans they can serve in these training courses, and she says it also benefits central Georgia in the long-run.

"If we can take this extremely talented pool, the military veterans and their spouses, who have the integrity, the work ethic, who are able to work in teams and lead, get them these skills in advanced manufacturing and industrial systems maintenance, it will help central Georgia. We'll be able to grow central Georgia, the economy will grow," she said.

Voting is open until August 18.