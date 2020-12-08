Vegan bakery Cinnaholic to open this month in Warner Robins

Customers will be able to customize their own cinnamon rolls with more than 20 flavors of frosting and a wide variety of toppings

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A vegan bakery most known for its cinnamon rolls will be opening in Houston County at the end of August.

According to a news release, the first Cinnaholic location in Central Georgia will open Aug. 28 in Warner Robins.

The release says the Warner Robins location is one of nearly 40 in 15 states and Canada.

If the name sounds familiar, you might have seen the business before on Shark Tank and it was recently featured in Entrepreneur magazine.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to the people of Warner Robins and the surrounding areas,” said Warner Robins location owner Harry Patel. “As a vegetarian myself, I am excited to bring delicious, customizable vegan cinnamon rolls that will fulfill a need for healthier, sweet treat to the community.”

Owners Harry, Shital and Parth Patel have over 25 years of experience as business owners.

But what sets the cinnamon rolls at Cinnaholic apart?

In addition to being a plant-based bakery, which means all ingredients are free of dairy, lactose, eggs, and cholesterol, their cinnamon rolls are also customizable.

Customers will be able to choose several frosting flavors and toppings to create their own unique cinnamon roll.

In addition to cinnamon rolls, the bakery will also offer brownies, cookies, baby buns, and both hot and cold brew coffee.

The store will be located at 810 Hwy 96, Suite #1100.