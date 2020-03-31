MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Revenue is extending motor vehicle registrations.

The Motor Vehicle Division says the extension only applies to registrations that expire on or after March 16. It will be delayed through May 15.

This means drivers can continue to travel using a car registered in the state even if you don't have a replacement decal.

You will still need to have up-to-date insurance.

If you are able, the department says you can renew your registration online.

If you're not able to do that or visit your local tag office because it is closed, then the department asks you to print this bulletin and keep it in your car, in case you're pulled over.

The department says they're notifying law enforcement, but can't guarantee they'll see the notice before doing traffic stops.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the Macon-Bibb Tax Commission Office says they're closed to the public, but you can still use one of the tag renewal kiosks located at the Kroger on Tom Hill, Sr. Boulevard and the Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road.

The tax office asks you to keep a six-foot distance from others when using the kiosk.

