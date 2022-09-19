SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say

It happened at a home on Ashley Lane, just off of Alford Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside.

Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.

They said that the house is still structurally sound and that the victim shot was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody, they said.

The street the home is on is just off Alford Road.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.