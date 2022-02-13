Vendors and hunters prepare for hunting season at 2022 Fisharama and Turkeyrama

It all happened at Heritage Hall Mcgill Marketplace on the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

MACON, Ga. — Vendors and hunters are gearing up for the hunting and fishing season at the 2022 Fisherama and Turkeyrama.

The event began in1992.

This year it all happened at Heritage Hall Mcgill Marketplace on the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Admission was $10 for adults and $8 for seniors 65 and older as well as kids ages 8-12-years-old.

The event was hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation. It started on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the last say was Sunday.

The even was free for kids 5-years-old and under.

Folks from all over came to enjoy the festivities of fishing and outdoor shows and a huge marketplace where you can buy new gadgets for the hunting season.