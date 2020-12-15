According to a November Gallup poll, only 58% of Americans say they will get the vaccine when it is available to them. That's not enough to reach herd immunity

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines are on the move throughout the country and Moderna is expected to get the OK from the FDA any day now, we know you have some questions.

That's why we'll go straight to the experts to find the answers.

Let's start with herd immunity.

Does everyone have to get the vaccine to reach herd immunity?

Sarah Hammond talked to two infectious disease specialists, Dr. Jennifer Hoffman and Dr. Jeff Stephens, and also got information from Dr. Anthony Fauci to verify.

Some Americans are skeptical of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 40%, according to a Gallup poll.

How many people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity? What happens if we don't reach that threshold?

First, let's answer the basic question. What is herd immunity?

"You need a certain percentage of the population to be protected either from already been infected or from getting vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci told our Washington D.C. station, WUSA9.

Only 58% of Americans say they want to get the vaccine when it's available to them, according to that same Gallup poll.

The ones who say they won't get it cite how fast this vaccine seems to have come out or a distrust in vaccines in general. Some just want to to wait for others to get it first to make sure it is safe.

So, is 58% enough?

Dr. Anthony Fauci told WUSA9 that the answer is no.

"We don't know the exact percentage, but given the efficiency of spread of this virus, we imagine it's somewhere between 75 to 85 percent or more."

Dr. Jeff Stephens with Navicent Health agrees that you don't need 100% of the population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

He also says as people begin to get vaccinated, you still need to wear your mask and social distance.

"It needs to be clear that people are still going to do the masking and the things that we're doing for a considerable amount of time even with the vaccine around because it is going to take a long time to get to the point where enough people have the vaccine."

So what happens if not enough people get vaccinated?

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Coliseum Medical Centers says that could drag out the pandemic.

"If only 40 or 50% take the vaccine, well, then we're gonna have to get the rest of the way there with natural infection and that's gonna mean a lot more people get sick and who may be permanently disabled or who may die," says Hoffman.

She emphasizes 'herd immunity' does not mean COVID-19 will just vanish overnight.

She says it means the virus will fade and we will get out of the pandemic stage, but you will still see occasional cases pop up.