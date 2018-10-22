A viewer called the 13WMAZ newsroom and said she tried to vote early in Houston County but found the polling places at Central Georgia Technical College and the Houston Health Pavilion closed.

So we wanted to verify: were some early voting locations closed?

The answer? Sort of.

Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections said "the state requires three weeks in advance of voting for early voting and it's required to be done at the very least at the board of registrars office, so we do that (at the Board of Elections office in Perry). "We start that first week and then the following week for the second and third week of voting we open up two additional locations."

Those two additional locations, he said, were at Central Georgia Tech and the Houston Health Pavilion.

In other words, registered Houston county voters could cast their ballots only at the Board of Elections office in Perry during the week of October 15th. During the week of the 22nd, they could vote at the Perry location or at Central Georgia Tech or the Houston Health Pavilion.

So we can verify some early voting locations were closed. But we can also verify all three of the county's early voting locations are now open--and Holland says turnout has been big.

"Against other governor years especially," he said, "it's just blowing it out of the water."

Thousands have voted early in Houston County already and some, like Cedric Logan, say they waited hours to do it.

"With everything that's going on in the world I think it's important for my voice to be heard," he said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice."

It's something Logan says he thought about while he was deployed with the Army overseas.

"Now that I'm back, I want to exercise the right I went over there and fought for," said Logan.

Long lines at the Houston Health Pavilion lasted throughout its first day open but most of the people there didn't seem to mind the wait.

"This is America, it's what we're supposed to be doing," said Chrissy Zdrakis.

A news release from the Board of Elections says Houston County voters can cast early ballots at any of the three Houston County locations from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM every weekday until November 2nd.

Polls will also be open on one Saturday -- October 27th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Board of Elections office and the Houston Health Pavilion.

