WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — With severe weather in the forecast this weekend, a viewer asked us to verify whether or not tiny homes are safe during severe weather and hurricanes.

To find the answer, we took a trip to Wilkinson County where Hummingbird Tiny Housing is and spoke with a builder.

Tom Ryals has built homes for almost 40 years -- first, residential, and now, tiny homes.

"I would feel as safe or safer in this house than I would a regular residential stick-built house in a severe storm," Ryals said.

But he says building tiny homes are a little different.

"The way we construct the tiny houses now, everything is framed two-by-four, just like a regular residential house, the only difference is we use screws instead of nails."

Tiny homes here in Central Georgia are built according to the Georgia codes. So we asked, are they built to survive hurricane-like winds?

According to the Georgia State code, tiny homes in Georgia must be built to withstand 90 mile-per-hour winds, the same as regular-sized homes.

Ryals says the tiny homes he has on his property and others he builds have hurricane straps on every two-by-four joint and hurricane anchors to put deep into the ground.

RELATED: Warner Robins tiny home community to house veterans, seniors

RELATED: 'My job is going to affect someone else's life:' Dublin High students finish first Tiny House