No, days missed due to COVID, quarantine won't impact test exemption for Houston County high schoolers

The district has rules covering attendance and grade requirements. Students who meet them can opt out of final exams at the end of the semester.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School System says it's received questions about how COVID-19 will affect high school final exams.

Students who meet the school's requirements, which includes attendance, are not required to take final exams at the end of the semester.

But some are worried that absences from COVID-19 or quarantining may count against them. We set out to VERIFY.

Our sources are Cheryl Thomas, the executive director of school operations, and Doug Rizer, the principal at Houston County High School.



"We have had some concerns from students worried that some of their COVID-19 related absences may count towards their exemptions," said Rizer.

The district has rules covering attendance and grade requirements. Students who meet them can opt out of final exams at the end of the semester.

"Current exemption procedure allows for five absences and an average of 80% or higher in a class,” said Thomas.



Students also can't have ISS or OSS for the entire semester, but what about days missed due to COVID-19 or quarantining? Will those days count against them?



According to Thomas, the answer is 'NO.'



“No. If a student is quarantined or has symptoms and does test for COVID-19. Those absences are coded differently in our system and they do not count toward final exam exemptions,” said Thomas.

Rizer says safety is most important. If a student feels sick, then they should contact the school. He encourages students not to worry about test exemption.



“If we have any children that are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms or COVID-19 symptoms, they need to stay home and refer to the doctor and perhaps get tested. That's first and foremost,” said Rizer.

Thomas says final exams are coming up in December.

“Final exam exemptions only apply to our high school students, and final exams will be held the week of Dec. 13,” she said.

If you have a question you'd like verified, send us an email to news@13wmaz.com