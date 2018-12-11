The Abrams campaign has pointed out many times in the last week that Kemp acting as secretary of state while running for governor could be considered a "conflict of interest."

But a second federal lawsuit filed by her campaign has created some arguments too.

RELATED: Abrams campaign files federal lawsuit; says Secretary of State's numbers are wrong

Posts have been circulating across social media that say Stacey Abrams’ sister, Leslie Abrams, is the presiding judge over a lawsuit filed by Abrams’ campaign in Dougherty County last Thursday.

So 13WMAZ set out to verify – is her sister actually overseeing the lawsuit?

The suit asked a federal judge to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots to that Friday, November 9.

According to the court docket, Leslie J Abrams was initially assigned to the case on the day the suit was filed, but replaced the very same day by US District Judge Louis Sands.

And on Friday, it was Judge Sands who granted that request and signed off on the order.

Therefore, claims that Abrams’ sister was overseeing the federal lawsuit are not true.

© 2018 WMAZ