Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News 19 went out to verify if it is possible to save gas by not using air conditioning in your car.

Summertime means heat and a lot of time spent out on the road

When you start your car, one of the first things you might take a look at on your dashboard is where your fuel is at.

You've probably heard someone say before that running your air condition in your car, wastes gas. But is this true? Does not running your air conditioning in your car actually save you gas?

Stephen Nuttall, the owner of Nuttall Tire in Columbia, does a lot of auto repair work, including air conditioning. He's got twenty years of experience in the business.

"These days with as efficient as most cars are, if there is a step down in fuel economy with air conditioning on, it's very minute. I'd say may two or three tenths of a mile a gallon or something like that," said Nuttall.

It doesn't make much of a difference but what about those that argue rolling down your windows will help?

"You still got the aerodynamics of the vehicle with the majority of the wind going over the car and around the car. If it's a conversation about whether I'm saving fuel or staying cool, one of the two, keep your windows up. It's not going to change anything for you," explained Nuttall.

Due to the fact that you don't really save enough to tell a difference, we can verify that it is false turning off your air condition in your car will help you save gas.

Nuttall says one way you can save gas is by making sure your tires have the right amount of pressure in them.

