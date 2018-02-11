On Election Day, 13WMAZ wants to make sure you have the information you need and that everything goes as planned at the polls.

People across Central Georgia will start casting their ballots, but how are officials preparing to make sure everything works the right way?

To start, we wanted to VERIFY that your vote gets counted, so we went to Bibb County Election Supervisor Jeanetta Watson and checked information from the Secretary of State's website.

"Voting equipment that's going to be used at every polling location has been tested to make sure it working accurately, [that] all the poll workers have been trained, and they're ready to receive voters on election day," Watson said.

Watson says her team has been prepping for months.

"If there is an issue with the machine, or issue with the voter accesses card that has the ballot on it, as long as they have not cast their ballot, we can help them and fix anything that may be going wrong," Watson said.

The election board will have technicians available to fix any trouble at machines, but if you run into problems, Watson says you should contact the poll manager.

"We test our tabulating system to make sure the cards are processing votes," Watson said.

You can verify your polling location, sample ballot and more on the secretary of state's website.

To verify your vote counts, it also helps to review your ballot before you cast your final vote.

"[If] they're ready and they know who they want to vote for, it makes the line go quicker and shorter time [is] spent at the voting unit, so we are ready to rock and roll on Tuesday," Watson said.

If you run into any issues tomorrow morning that the staff CAN NOT solve, message us on the 13WMAZ Facebook page or send an email to news@13wmaz.com and we will be sure to find a solution to your problem.

