COCHRAN, Ga. — When water comes out of the sink, you expect it to look clear, but for Sherryll Herndon's family that's not the case.

"It's not a muddy brown, but it's a brown color. Something's not right because water isn't supposed to look like that," Herndon said.

She says for roughly five years, that's how the water looks at her daughter's home in Cochran.

"Seems like if it were just a case of having dirt in some pipes, it wouldn't be all over town, but it's all over town this color," she said.

Now Herndon is concerned about the water quality.

"It doesn't appear to be purified, and if it's not purified then of course it's not healthy to ingest," she said.

We set out to verify if the water is safe to consume, taking Herndon's concerns to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

EPD's West Central Georgia District Manger, Todd Bethune says, "yes the system is routinely monitored for primary health standards, and the water would be okay to drink."

So, we verified that it is okay to drink the water in Cochran, according to the Bethune. If it wasn't, the state would let people know.

"If it's something major health issue related, involving bacteriologic, we would get in touch with the city, and if warranted, we would recommend a boil water notice and the residents would know," Bethune said.

According to EPD, discolored water often raises concerns, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's unsafe.

"Most ground water is pretty clear, but like I said, the lines do have some build up in them that causes these things from time to time," Bethune said.

Cochran city manager Richard Newbern says the city follows all EPD regulations and monitors water quality daily, and emphasized the water is safe to drink.

