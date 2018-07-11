Wayne Fuller, the president of the Lake Wildwood neighborhood in Macon, says when he tried to vote Tuesday at the community's clubhouse, he remembers a female poll work yelling, “You can’t have your phones out. You need to put them away. We got spotters that come out to the polling place and they'll shut this place down. No votes will count,'” said Fuller. “That is the first person I’ve ever heard somebody say something like that. Put your phone away or we can get arrested. I never knew that,” said Fuller.

So we set out to verify, is it legal to tell someone they can't vote because their cell phone is turned on?

Candice Broce with the Secretary of State's Office says it’s illegal. She even asked for the name of the polling official, but we didn't have that name.

Code 21-2-414 addresses this issue. The sheet is even posted outside of the Bibb County Board of Elections.

It reads, "Cellular phone use is prohibited, and if you continue to disobey this rule after a polling official asks you to put the phone down, you could be charged with a misdemeanor."

Elections supervisor Jeanetta Watson says that polling manager can’t take way your right to vote, but they can ask you to go to the back of line and try again.

“They can be asked to leave, and come back and vote but they cannot be on that cell phone,” said Watson.

Watson says she plans to address the issue with all the employees at that precinct, making sure they greet voters with kindness.

So we verified that it is illegal to tell someone their vote won't count if they don't put away their cellphone.

If someone wants to vote, they will need to follow the rules of the polling place, but employees can tell you to get in the back of the line until you turn your devices off.

