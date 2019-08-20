WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city spokesperson Mandy Stella sent a notice Monday saying the city is considering a "property tax increase."

It sounds straightforward, but it turns out that language isn't as clear as it seems.

So is the millage rate going up or not?

To answer, let's start with the basics.

According to Stella, the city's fiscal year 2019 millage rate is 9.98 mills, the same as in fiscal year 2018.

Stella says it's not going up in fiscal 2020 either.

"People shouldn't see a tax increase when they receive their statements later in the fall -- not at all," said Stella.

So we can verify the millage rate will not go up in fiscal year 2020.

So what's up with that proposed "property tax increase" notice?

Houston County tax commissioner Mark Kushinka says it's a result of big growth in the county's tax digest.

"This year was one of the largest growths we've had in probably the last 5 or 6 years," he said.

According to Kushinka, when growth reaches a certain threshold, state law requires municipalities to consider rolling back their millage rate to a lower number.

"Even though the millage rate is still exactly the same as last year, because they're going above the rollback they have to advertise as a tax increase," he said.

Mandy Stella says Warner Robins mayor and council may decide to roll back the rate for fiscal year 2020 or they may leave it at that 9.98-mill figure.

They'll make the final decision on September 3rd.

Stella added that Houston County and the county school board are both not rolling back this year.

Stella says the city of Warner Robins will hold three public hearings at city hall on the possible rollback

Two will be on August 26th. The first will begin at 11 a.m.. The second will start at 6 a.m.

The third hearing will happen September 3rd at noon.

