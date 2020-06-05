MACON, Ga. — Gun sales are reportedly increasing across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some Central Georgians say they can't get their hands on a carry license from their local court.

Houston County resident, David Braunstein, says when he read the state-wide judicial emergency order, signed by Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton in March, he didn't see anything about weapon licenses.

"When I read it, I didn't see anything that even came close to not giving out conceal carry permits," Braunstein said.

The order does say courts "should remain open to address essential functions," and give priority to matters that protect the health, safety, and liberty of individuals.

It was originally signed March 14, but it has been extended twice to expire the same day as Georgia's public health state of emergency, on June 12.

Apparently, the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia did not think that covered carry permits.

"I plan on starting a new job in June and my wife is going to be alone for weeks at a time. I can't leave her without some kind of protection," Braunstein said.

Macon-Bibb probate judge, Sarah Harris, says the council suspended license renewals and permit applications because it's an in-person process that requires finger prints and physical contact.

So, right now you cannot get a carry permit anywhere in Georgia.

That decision doesn't sit well with some folks like Jerry Henry, who calls this an infringement on Second Amendment rights.

"The state requires you to have a license, but yet they won't give you a license. So what are you supposed to do," Henry said.

Henry is the executive director of GeorgiaCarry.org.

Since the order took effect, Henry's organization has filed four lawsuits across the state, all on behalf of women, who are trying to protect themselves.

He's also asked Governor Kemp to let people carry weapons without permits during the state of emergency, but didn't get a response.

"You never know what's going to happen. Even on a good day," Henry said.

Judge Harris says this has created a back log of nearly 400 applications in Macon-Bibb over the last two months.

Jane Hansen, spokeswoman for the Georgia Supreme court, says within the next week the chief justice is expected to sign a new order urging all local courts to start bringing back as many services as they can.

This could be over a video conference or in-person, as long as courts are following public health guidelines.

Judge Harris says she expects probate courts will be able to start processing carry permits again before the end of the month, but you will have to call ahead for an appointment.

Harris says Macon-Bibb is installing plexiglass in the probate court offices to break people up and give them space.

If your carry permit expired during the emergency order, the probate court council says its still valid until the emergency declaration ends and the renewal process begins.

